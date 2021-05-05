Govt wants revival of football: Dr Fehmida

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza on Wednesday said the government wants the revival of football in the country saying the normalization committee should conduct the elections within the framework of the FIFA statutes.

The minister met with Shahid Khokhar member of Normalization Committee here at her office while IPC Secretary Mohsin Mushtaq Chandna and Pakistan sports board Director General Col (R) Muhammad Asif Zaman were also present on the occasion.

The minister who was also the President of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) said the government has been strictly following the policy of neutrality and impartiality in the matter.

"The normalization committee may follow the road map and the time frame for conducting the elections in a fair, free and transparent manner within the framework of the FIFA statutes," she said.

The minister said the government was a regulator and the biggest stakeholder and wants the revival of football in Pakistan.

Dr. Fehmida said football has suffered due to this ongoing crisis since the last several years and it should be resolved as soon as possible.

"The players, coaches and referees suffer the most. Football is a widely played in Pakistan and the government wants early resolution so that once again the game can be revived," she said.

The member normalization committee Shahid Khokhar also said that they were willing to conduct elections and ready to take along the football stakeholders in Pakistan as elections are the only option.