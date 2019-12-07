Former Test captain Graeme Smith is set to become Cricket South Africa's director of cricket, according to CSA president Chris Nenzani, but South African cricket's crisis continued, with Nenzani and his remaining board members refusing to heed calls to resign

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) :Former Test captain Graeme Smith is set to become Cricket South Africa 's director of cricket , according to CSA president Chris Nenzani, but South African cricket 's crisis continued, with Nenzani and his remaining board members refusing to heed calls to resign.

Tony Irish, chief executive of the SA Cricketers Association (SACA), which called on Friday for Nenzani and the entire board to resign, said in a tweet: "Appalled that the president and board of CSA have taken no responsibility for cricket's biggest crisis. Now clinging to power." Asked for clarification, Irish described his tweet as "my initial reaction.

" He said SACA was likely to make a detailed response on Sunday or Monday.

Nenzani said that he had spoken to Smith on Saturday morning.

"I am happy to announce that we have engaged Graeme Smith and I am confirming that by next week Wednesday all of the negotiations around the contract terms that need to take place would have been concluded," said Nenzani, speaking after a special board meeting of CSA, following a week of crisis for the organisation.

If Smith does agree to take the job he will have just over two weeks to put a selection panel and coaching staff in place before the first of four Tests against England, starting in Centurion on December 26.