Granada To Meet Barcelona In Copa Del Rey Quarters

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 12:32 AM

Granada to meet Barcelona in Copa del Rey quarters

Barcelona will travel to Granada in the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey next week following Friday's draw

The Catalan giants were pitted against Diego Martinez's side who are sitting seventh in La Liga, nine points behind third-placed Barcelona.

The Catalan giants were pitted against Diego Martinez's side who are sitting seventh in La Liga, nine points behind third-placed Barcelona.

Granada saw off third division side Navalcarnero with a convincing 6-0 win in the previous round while Ronald Koeman's Barcelona made tough work of Rayo Vallecano, needing a late Frankie de Jong strike to clinch a 2-1 win.

Sevilla, who knocked out holders Valencia in the last 16, travel to the only Spanish second division side remaining in the draw, Almeria.

Quarter-final draw Tuesday, February 2 Almeria v Sevilla Wednesday February 3 Levante v Villarreal Granada v Barcelona Thursday, February 4Real Betis v Athletic Bilbao

