Grand hosting of QBR in Karachi to help promote positive image of country: POA chief Lt Gen retd Arif Hassan

President, Pakistan Olympic Association, Lt Gen (retd) Arif Hasan, who is the chief of the Commonwealth Games Association of Pakistan, has said that the warm reception accorded to the Commonwealth Games Queen's Baton, which arrived in the city for the first time, by Karachiites will help paint the positive image of the country abroad

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :President, Pakistan Olympic Association, Lt Gen (retd) Arif Hasan, who is the chief of the Commonwealth Games Association of Pakistan, has said that the warm reception accorded to the Commonwealth Games Queen's Baton, which arrived in the city for the first time, by Karachiites will help paint the positive image of the country abroad.

"The overwhelming turn-out of the citizens at Queens Baton Relay receptions in Karachi is a testimony to the fact that Pakistan's is a sports-loving nation and it will help us restore and host international sporting events in the country which in turn would promote peace and harmony in the society.

He was speaking at a reception on Monday hosted by Queens Baton Relay Organising Committee Chairperson Fatima Lakhani to celebrate the successful holding of the QBR handing over events in the city.

POA Secretary Muhammad Khalid Mehmood, Deputy Secretary-General Muhammad Jahangir, Organising Committee Deputy Chairman Syed Waseem Hashmi, Secretary Ahmed Ali Rajput, Tehmina Asif, Veena Masood, Nargis Rahimtoola, Asif Azim, Parvez Ahmed, Col Nasir, Imtiaz Ahmed and Asghar Baloch among other sports dignitaries and organizers attended this grand reception held in Karachi, said a spokesman of the POA here.

Arif Hassan said, "Participation of squash legend Jahangir Khan, hockey great Sardar Hassan, and other sports greats including Inam But, Arshad Nadeem, Talha Talib, and Haider Ali added warmth and dignity to the QBR receptions as these are our national heroes and people love to follow them in words and deeds." POA Chief appreciated the efforts of Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, security apparatus of the province, the British Deputy High Commissioner Martin Dawson, Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon, Karachi Grammar school Administrator, Sindh Madressatul islam VC Dr Mujeebuddin Memon, and all other dignitaries and sports personalities and last but not the least the citizens of Karachi for awarding warm reception to QBR.

"Sports have the power to bring people together irrespective of their class and creed and make peace and harmony prevail in the society", he asserted.

Later souvenirs were distributed among the organising committee members by Lt Gen (retd) Arif Hassan. Later, special gifts were given away to all participants of the reception on behalf of Fatima Lakhani and Syed Waseem Hashmi.