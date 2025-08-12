Open Menu

Grand Independence Day Celebrations To Be Held At Peshawar Sports Complex

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 12, 2025 | 10:10 PM

Grand Independence Day celebrations to be held at Peshawar Sports Complex

As part of the Independence Day festivities, the Directorate General of Sports, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, will host a grand and memorable celebration on Wednesday, 13th August, at the Peshawar Sports Complex

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) As part of the Independence Day festivities, the Directorate General of Sports, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, will host a grand and memorable celebration on Wednesday, 13th August, at the Peshawar sports Complex.

The Provincial Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Syed Fakhar Jehan, will attend as the chief guest.

The celebrations will include a dazzling fireworks display, captivating magic shows, live musical performances, gymnastics and martial arts demonstrations, traditional dances, cultural activities, (Nilam Ghar) and special entertainment segments for families and children.

The occasion will provide citizens an opportunity to honour the sacrifices made for Pakistan’s independence, while renewing their commitment to national unity, peace and prosperity.

A large number of people, including women, children and senior citizens would attend, making it a truly memorable event.

It is noteworthy that in preparation for the celebrations, Provincial Minister Syed Fakhar Jehan chaired a meeting with the Directorate General of Sports officials on Tuesday to review arrangements in detail. He also inspected the stadium to oversee final preparations.

Recent Stories

International warning of famine in Gaza amidst cal ..

International warning of famine in Gaza amidst calls for urgent action

40 minutes ago
 UAE carries out 69th airdrop of aid, delivers 500 ..

UAE carries out 69th airdrop of aid, delivers 500 tonnes of food aid into Gaza

41 minutes ago
 MoI hosts International Youth Day activities, open ..

MoI hosts International Youth Day activities, opens first youth space at federal ..

41 minutes ago
 All set for Independence Day Ma’arka-e-Haq Mega ..

All set for Independence Day Ma’arka-e-Haq Mega Musical Concert on August 13: ..

27 minutes ago
 PTA ,Huawei arrange Next-Gen cyber resilience work ..

PTA ,Huawei arrange Next-Gen cyber resilience workshop

17 minutes ago
 ITP issues special plan for Marka-e-Haq celebratio ..

ITP issues special plan for Marka-e-Haq celebrations

28 minutes ago
IGP issues relief orders on various cops requests

IGP issues relief orders on various cops requests

28 minutes ago
 Man commits suicide

Man commits suicide

28 minutes ago
 Government firmly committed to youth development:R ..

Government firmly committed to youth development:Rana Mashhood

28 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders participates in organisin ..

Muslim Council of Elders participates in organising G20 Interfaith Forum in Sout ..

56 minutes ago
 Minister of Finance, Revenue, and Economic Affairs ..

Minister of Finance, Revenue, and Economic Affairs, Muhammad Aurangzeb highlight ..

7 minutes ago
 Two notorious robbers killed in police encounter

Two notorious robbers killed in police encounter

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports