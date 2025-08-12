Grand Independence Day celebrations to be held at Peshawar Sports Complex

As part of the Independence Day festivities, the Directorate General of Sports, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, will host a grand and memorable celebration on Wednesday, 13th August, at the Peshawar Sports Complex

The Provincial Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Syed Fakhar Jehan, will attend as the chief guest.

The celebrations will include a dazzling fireworks display, captivating magic shows, live musical performances, gymnastics and martial arts demonstrations, traditional dances, cultural activities, (Nilam Ghar) and special entertainment segments for families and children.

The occasion will provide citizens an opportunity to honour the sacrifices made for Pakistan’s independence, while renewing their commitment to national unity, peace and prosperity.

A large number of people, including women, children and senior citizens would attend, making it a truly memorable event.

It is noteworthy that in preparation for the celebrations, Provincial Minister Syed Fakhar Jehan chaired a meeting with the Directorate General of Sports officials on Tuesday to review arrangements in detail. He also inspected the stadium to oversee final preparations.