Grand Independence Day Celebrations To Be Held At Peshawar Sports Complex
Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 12, 2025 | 10:10 PM
As part of the Independence Day festivities, the Directorate General of Sports, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, will host a grand and memorable celebration on Wednesday, 13th August, at the Peshawar Sports Complex
PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) As part of the Independence Day festivities, the Directorate General of Sports, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, will host a grand and memorable celebration on Wednesday, 13th August, at the Peshawar sports Complex.
The Provincial Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Syed Fakhar Jehan, will attend as the chief guest.
The celebrations will include a dazzling fireworks display, captivating magic shows, live musical performances, gymnastics and martial arts demonstrations, traditional dances, cultural activities, (Nilam Ghar) and special entertainment segments for families and children.
The occasion will provide citizens an opportunity to honour the sacrifices made for Pakistan’s independence, while renewing their commitment to national unity, peace and prosperity.
A large number of people, including women, children and senior citizens would attend, making it a truly memorable event.
It is noteworthy that in preparation for the celebrations, Provincial Minister Syed Fakhar Jehan chaired a meeting with the Directorate General of Sports officials on Tuesday to review arrangements in detail. He also inspected the stadium to oversee final preparations.
Recent Stories
International warning of famine in Gaza amidst calls for urgent action
UAE carries out 69th airdrop of aid, delivers 500 tonnes of food aid into Gaza
MoI hosts International Youth Day activities, opens first youth space at federal ..
All set for Independence Day Ma’arka-e-Haq Mega Musical Concert on August 13: ..
PTA ,Huawei arrange Next-Gen cyber resilience workshop
ITP issues special plan for Marka-e-Haq celebrations
IGP issues relief orders on various cops requests
Man commits suicide
Government firmly committed to youth development:Rana Mashhood
Muslim Council of Elders participates in organising G20 Interfaith Forum in Sout ..
Minister of Finance, Revenue, and Economic Affairs, Muhammad Aurangzeb highlight ..
Two notorious robbers killed in police encounter
More Stories From Sports
-
Grand Independence Day celebrations to be held at Peshawar Sports Complex34 seconds ago
-
Table tennis matches played at Bilawal Sports Complex Nawabshah2 hours ago
-
Pakistan team camp to begin on August 162 hours ago
-
Tensions between Pakistan Sports Board, Hockey Federation likely to intensify further5 hours ago
-
Cristiano Ronaldo engaged to Georgina Rodriguez after eight years of dating6 hours ago
-
Fatima, Muneeba ascends in ICC Women’s Rankings7 hours ago
-
Islamabad, KP, Punjab teams reach in final of Azadi Cup Tenpin Bowling C’ship team event7 hours ago
-
Turkish climber Gul Noor makes history on K27 hours ago
-
Noor Zaman finishes as plate event runner-up at World Games9 hours ago
-
Babar, Rizwan record lowest ODI strike rates among ICC full members in 202410 hours ago
-
Asif through to semifinals with dominant win over Britain's Cosker12 hours ago
-
CDA launches paddle tennis tournament to promote healthy lifestyle22 hours ago