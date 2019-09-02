Grand Prix death triggers safety probe -- motor sport chief

Improved safety standards in motor racing will be pursued relentlessly and research into better protection for drivers will never stop, according to the sport's ruling body

SpaFrancorchamps, Belgium, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019) :Improved safety standards in motor racing will be pursued relentlessly and research into better protection for drivers will never stop, according to the sport's ruling body.

International Motoring Federation (FIA) race director Michael Masi said an investigation into the crash on Saturday that killed Formula Two driver Anthoine Hubert had already begun.

"Safety is ever evolving," said Masi, who took over his role following the sudden death earlier this year of long-time FIA official Charlie Whiting.

"Once different technologies become available, different materials become available -- safety is an ever-evolving process.

For me, it is something that will never end.

"I've said it before and I'll repeat it. Safety is one of the core pillars of the FIA, part of why it exists. That is something that just won't stop.

"We'll continue to research and look at things and improve them as best we can."Frenchman Hubert's death left the sport shocked and close friend Charles Leclerc dedicated his maiden Formula One victory for Ferrari to him following a dramatic win in Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix.