Grand Slam Stars Power Toulouse To Victory In Top 14

Muhammad Rameez Published March 28, 2022 | 08:30 AM

Grand Slam stars power Toulouse to victory in Top 14

Toulouse, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :Toulouse welcomed back nine of their 10 Six Nations Grand Slam winning stars on Sunday in a 27-19 win over Lyon which propelled the French giants to third place in the Top 14.

Mathis Lebel, Peato Mauvaka, Thomas Ramos, Thibaud Flament started the game while scrum-half Antoine Dupont, Romain Ntamack, Francois Cros, Cyril Baille and Julien Marchand were on the bench just a week after France secured the Grand Slam.

Defending champions Toulouse ran in three tries, two of them coming in the first nine minutes courtesy of Australian lock forward Rory Arnold and hooker Peato Mauvaka.

Full-back Ramos added the third try late in the second period as well as four penalties for a personal haul of 17 points.

Dupont, the French national skipper who was named as the Six Nations player of the tournament last weekend, came on early in the second half when Lyon had closed the gap to 19-16.

He was accompanied by Ntamack, Cros and Marchand and the arrival of the Six Nations' cavalry saw Toulouse home.

