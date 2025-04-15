Grand Sports Gala Opens In State-run MUST University
Muhammad Rameez Published April 15, 2025 | 10:45 PM
The Sports Gala 2025 commenced here in State-run Mirpur University of Science and Technology (MUST) Mirpur AJK late under the auspices of MUST Mirpur under the spirit to encourage healthy sports activities of the University of all campus of the MUST, here on Tuesday afternoon
MIRPUR (AJK) , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 15th Apr, 2025) The Sports Gala 2025 commenced here in State-run Mirpur University of Science and Technology (MUST) Mirpur AJK late under the auspices of MUST Mirpur under the spirit to encourage healthy sports activities of the University of all campus of the MUST, here on Tuesday afternoon.
Vice Chancellor MUST Brigadier (Retd.) Professor Dr. Muhammad Yunus Javed and Deputy Commissioner Yasir Riaz jointly inaugurated the Sports Gala and inspected the separate events of various sports organized by MUST.
Students from 45 departments and 16 different boys and girls institutions are participating in this Sports Gala. Director Sports Abid Hussain thanked the Vice Chancellor and Deputy Commissioner for participating in the inaugural ceremony.
The holding of Sports Gala by the State run MUST was aimed at to provide modern education to the students of the university as well as to develop their mental and physical abilities, Director Sports said.
The DC lauded the Vice Chancellor and faculty members of the university for organizing the successful sports gala and said that the way the university administration is promoting co-curricular activities along with the academic field was providing opportunities to include the new generation in the competition race.
He asked the students to plan the future by keeping in mind the quality of education and international situations and events so that the challenges faced at the international level can be addressed.
Vice Chancellor Brigadier (Retd) Muhammad Yunus Javed (Sitara Imtiaz Military) said that MUST was making every effort to provide quality education to its students in accordance with international standards.
"Sports competitions promote leadership skills and team spirit among students", he underlined adding that sports ignite the mental abilities of all individuals and organizing such competitions promotes dedication and endurance among students.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
ADJD organises series of specialised training workshops for justice partners
IKT Congress 2025 concludes in Abu Dhabi
Abdullah bin Zayed receives North Macedonia FM, signs MoUs
Abu Dhabi Mobility participates in Gulf Traffic Week 2025
Two men shot, injured in separate incidents
Grand sports gala opens in state-run MUST university
PM announces massive incentives for overseas Pakistanis with employment job quot ..
Divisional Commissioner asked mobile companies to improve network in Mirpur
Board installs 500 KVA generator to maintain water supply
Justice Najafi appointed to Supreme Court
KATI donates 5000 trees for Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Expressway Karachi
Faizabad protest case: ATC delays indictment again
More Stories From Sports
-
Grand sports gala opens in state-run MUST university3 minutes ago
-
Four players of Kohiwala village shine in national hockey teams3 hours ago
-
Sidra, Fatima all but secure world cup spot for Pak21 hours ago
-
Sahibzada Farhan’s blazing century powers Islamabad United to thumping win over Zalmi22 hours ago
-
Hockey, table tennis competitions held under Derajaat Festival1 day ago
-
Lahore Qalandars beat Gladiators by 79 runs to register first win in PSL 102 days ago
-
Nimra to lead Pak women blind cricket team for its first-ever int’l tour to Australia2 days ago
-
Women’s softball event from May 32 days ago
-
PSL 2025 Match 04 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who Will Win2 days ago
-
PSL 10: Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans by four wickets3 days ago
-
Minister congratulates Noor Zaman on winning U-23 World Squash Championship3 days ago
-
PSL 2025 Match 03 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Will Win3 days ago