Grand sports gala opens in state-run MUST university

MIRPUR (AJK) , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 15th Apr, 2025) The Sports Gala 2025 commenced here in State-run Mirpur University of Science and Technology (MUST) Mirpur AJK late under the auspices of MUST Mirpur under the spirit to encourage healthy sports activities of the University of all campus of the MUST, here on Tuesday afternoon.

Vice Chancellor MUST Brigadier (Retd.) Professor Dr. Muhammad Yunus Javed and Deputy Commissioner Yasir Riaz jointly inaugurated the Sports Gala and inspected the separate events of various sports organized by MUST.

Students from 45 departments and 16 different boys and girls institutions are participating in this Sports Gala. Director Sports Abid Hussain thanked the Vice Chancellor and Deputy Commissioner for participating in the inaugural ceremony.

The holding of Sports Gala by the State run MUST was aimed at to provide modern education to the students of the university as well as to develop their mental and physical abilities, Director Sports said.

The DC lauded the Vice Chancellor and faculty members of the university for organizing the successful sports gala and said that the way the university administration is promoting co-curricular activities along with the academic field was providing opportunities to include the new generation in the competition race.

He asked the students to plan the future by keeping in mind the quality of education and international situations and events so that the challenges faced at the international level can be addressed.

Vice Chancellor Brigadier (Retd) Muhammad Yunus Javed (Sitara Imtiaz Military) said that MUST was making every effort to provide quality education to its students in accordance with international standards.

"Sports competitions promote leadership skills and team spirit among students", he underlined adding that sports ignite the mental abilities of all individuals and organizing such competitions promotes dedication and endurance among students.

