Grandson of legendary Qamar Zaman honored with international award

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :The grandson of legendary Qaman Zaman promising Noor Zaman, who recently won Asian Squash title besides excellent performance in the British Open, and US Junior, was awarded with an international award by Asian Squash Federation looking after his excellent performance in the world of squash.

Pakistan's Noor Zaman was awarded the Hassan Musa Asian Award for best performance in the field of squash. Noor Zaman, the grandson of legendary Qamar Zaman, has been honored with the Hassan Musa Asian Award for his outstanding performance in the field of squash in Asia.

According to an official of Pakistan Squash Federation, Secretary Federation Zafariab Iqbal received the award at the Annual General meeting of Asian Squash Federation which was held in Hong Kong recently.

The Presidents of World Squash Federation and Asian Squash Federation were also present on this occasion. Pakistan's Noor Zaman was given the Hasan Musa Asian Award for the best performance, which is a great honor for Pakistan. Squash legend Qamar Zaman, Manoor Zaman and other experts paid tribute to Noor Zaman for his performance and expressed hope that he will win more honors for the country and nation in the future.