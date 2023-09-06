Grant Bradburn wants Pakistan team to be a trophy winning side

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :Head coach Pakistan cricket team, Grant Bradburn has highlighted team's commitment to continuous improvement and its determination to bring home trophies.

Talking to a private news channel, the head coach spoke about Pakistan's hunger for trophy success, saying that they have not won the ODI World Cup since 1992.

"You know we're not comfortable with where we've sat. We haven't won a World Cup since 92. We're longing to win a trophy. And if now if not now, when. If not, our guys, who else? So, that's my challenge to them now. I think individually we've got a fantastic team as you've. But we're not the trophy winning team that we want to be yet, but that's what we're working hard towards," he said.

According to Bradburn, Pakistan team is focused on continuous improvement and is challenging its players to elevate their skills.

To a query about the significance of the ongoing Asia Cup ahead of the World Cup, he said they were playing for the bigger picture. He said they were focused on the present and continuous improvement.

"We're playing for the bigger picture, but day-to-day, we're just focusing on the present.

Right now, we're preparing to play tomorrow. We're trying to keep our feet on the ground and get better as a unit every day. We're challenging our players to improve their skills. We want to be the number 1 in the world, which means we need the very best skills. It's our firm challenge to our players each and every day that look what we've bought so far in the last few years, that has got us mid table," he added.

Bradburn underlined the importance of making strides in the right direction. He also spoke about the team's ambitious aspirations to become the world's number one in all formats of the game.

"Look, we're aiming to be the number 1 in the world in all formats of the game, so we have high expectations and high standards. We know we won't meet them every day, but as long as we're making strides in the right direction, that's the key for us. It's no secret that we've been working hard on the middle phase of our innings, and by and large, we're very pleased with what we saw in Multan in terms of batting and bowling," he reckoned.