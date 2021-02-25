America's Grant Holloway boke Colin Jackson's long-standing 60m indoor hurdles world record at Wednesday's athletics meeting in Madrid

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :America's Grant Holloway boke Colin Jackson's long-standing 60m indoor hurdles world record at Wednesday's athletics meeting in Madrid.

The 110m hurdles world champion, 23, ran 7.29sec to shave one hundredth of a second off the record Briton Jackson set in 1994.