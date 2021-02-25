UrduPoint.com
Grant Holloway Breaks Colin Jackson's 60m Hurdles World Record

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 12:41 AM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :America's Grant Holloway boke Colin Jackson's long-standing 60m indoor hurdles world record at Wednesday's athletics meeting in Madrid.

The 110m hurdles world champion, 23, ran 7.29sec to shave one hundredth of a second off the record Briton Jackson set in 1994.

