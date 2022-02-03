UrduPoint.com

Gray Returns For Scotland Against England

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 03, 2022 | 07:31 PM

Gray returns for Scotland against England

Jonny Gray has been recalled by Scotland for their Six Nations opener at home to England on Saturday

Edinburgh, Feb 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Jonny Gray has been recalled by Scotland for their Six Nations opener at home to England on Saturday.

The Exeter lock missed the November internationals through injury but is set to make his first Scotland start since facing Ireland in March last year.

Behind the scrum, Glasgow's Ali price and Racing 92's Finn Russell will form a half-back pairing for a fourth consecutive Test.

>