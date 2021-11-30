London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Wayne Rooney's crisis-hit Derby blew a one-goal lead to lose 2-1 at home to QPR on Monday as Andre Gray scored a brilliant 90th-minute winner for the visitors at Pride Park.

Derby have been deducted 21 points in total this season for entering administration and breaking financial rules and sit well adrift at the foot of the table.

A three-match unbeaten run had moved the Rams up to one point, but they remain 19 from safety after this agonising defeat.

"There are details we need to get right for the next game," Derby manager Rooney told Sky sports.

"But listen, these lads have been fantastic. It's not a lack of effort, just a lack of care in keeping the ball." QPR took advantage of the top two, Fulham and Bournemouth, slipping up at the weekend to jump into third place, seven points off the automatic promotion places.

Rooney has insisted that he believes his side can avoid relegation to the English third tier, and Tom Lawrence's early strike gave Derby hope of a fifth league win of the season.

Chris Willock levelled for QPR in the 50th minute as the away team improved after the break.

They should have moved ahead late on, but Moroccan international Ilias Chair somehow contrived to head over the crossbar when unmarked just six yards out.

Chair again inexplicably missed with a header against the woodwork from close range in the last minute of normal time, but the rebound fell to Gray and the on-loan Watford striker expertly juggled the ball before hooking a magnificent volley into the top corner.