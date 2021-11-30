UrduPoint.com

Gray Stunner For QPR Downs Rooney's Derby

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 08:50 AM

Gray stunner for QPR downs Rooney's Derby

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Wayne Rooney's crisis-hit Derby blew a one-goal lead to lose 2-1 at home to QPR on Monday as Andre Gray scored a brilliant 90th-minute winner for the visitors at Pride Park.

Derby have been deducted 21 points in total this season for entering administration and breaking financial rules and sit well adrift at the foot of the table.

A three-match unbeaten run had moved the Rams up to one point, but they remain 19 from safety after this agonising defeat.

"There are details we need to get right for the next game," Derby manager Rooney told Sky sports.

"But listen, these lads have been fantastic. It's not a lack of effort, just a lack of care in keeping the ball." QPR took advantage of the top two, Fulham and Bournemouth, slipping up at the weekend to jump into third place, seven points off the automatic promotion places.

Rooney has insisted that he believes his side can avoid relegation to the English third tier, and Tom Lawrence's early strike gave Derby hope of a fifth league win of the season.

Chris Willock levelled for QPR in the 50th minute as the away team improved after the break.

They should have moved ahead late on, but Moroccan international Ilias Chair somehow contrived to head over the crossbar when unmarked just six yards out.

Chair again inexplicably missed with a header against the woodwork from close range in the last minute of normal time, but the rebound fell to Gray and the on-loan Watford striker expertly juggled the ball before hooking a magnificent volley into the top corner.

Related Topics

Sports Derby Bournemouth Lawrence Lead From Top

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 30th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 30th November 2021

40 minutes ago
 Lionel Messi collects his seventh Ballon d’Or aw ..

Lionel Messi collects his seventh Ballon d’Or award

7 hours ago
 Top swimmers vying at 15th edition of the FINA Wor ..

Top swimmers vying at 15th edition of the FINA World Swimming in Abu Dhabi

8 hours ago
 UAE Pavilion takes centre stage at Egypt&#039;s ED ..

UAE Pavilion takes centre stage at Egypt&#039;s EDEX 2021

8 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid visits Algerian pavilion at Ex ..

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Algerian pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

8 hours ago
 Al Jazira draw Auckland City in FIFA Club World Cu ..

Al Jazira draw Auckland City in FIFA Club World Cup opener

8 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.