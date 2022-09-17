UrduPoint.com

Grealish And Haaland Destroy Wolves As Man City Go Top

Muhammad Rameez Published September 17, 2022 | 08:48 PM

Jack Grealish scored his first goal this season and Erling Haaland extended his record-breaking hot-streak as Manchester City powered to a 3-0 win over 10-man Wolves on Saturday

Pep Guardiola's side needed just 56 seconds to take the lead at Molineux as Grealish finally enjoyed a day to remember after a difficult time since joining City from Aston Villa last year.

Haaland doubled City's advantage with his 14th goal in 10 games in all competitions following a 51 million ($58 million) move from Borussia Dortmund that already appears a bargain.

Wolves lost any chance of a fightback when Nathan Collins was sent off for an ugly stomach-high foul on Grealish in the first half.

Phil Foden capped City's stroll in the midlands sunshine as the Premier League champions moved to the top of the table.

Unbeaten City are two points clear of second placed Arsenal, who would regain pole position if they win at Brentford on Sunday.

"The game started really well for us with the two goals and the red card. After the Champions League to come here at 12:30 with the quality they have, it was an incredible victory," Guardiola said.

Guardiola said this week that the "exceptional" Haaland was the "perfect" person to manage because his personality ensured he always remains hungry to improve.

Even Guardiola may run out of superlatives to describe the 22-year-old Norwegian if he continues this astonishing run.

Haaland was named Premier League Player of the Month for August after his blistering start to the season and he is already making his case for the September award.

He has netted in seven successive games for City and is the first player to score in their first four Premier League away appearances.

Showing their hunger to win the title for a fifth time in six seasons, City are unbeaten in a club record 22 away league matches since losing at Tottenham in their opening game last season.

