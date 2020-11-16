UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Grealish Earns Rave Reviews Despite England's Slump

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 04:57 PM

Grealish earns rave reviews despite England's slump

Jack Grealish's promising performance for England was a rare bright spot as Gareth Southgate's side's slumped to a 2-0 defeat by Belgium in Sunday's Nations League clash which ended their chances of progressing to the knockout stage

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Jack Grealish's promising performance for England was a rare bright spot as Gareth Southgate's side's slumped to a 2-0 defeat by Belgium in Sunday's Nations League clash which ended their chances of progressing to the knockout stage.

The 25-year-old midfielder's display showed a wider audience why his Aston Villa boss Dean Smith said he would build a side round him after he signed a new contract prior to this season.

The praise for Grealish was a useful distraction as England suffered back-to-back competitive defeats for the first time since September 2018, posing further question marks over Southgate's change of formation.

The coach's switch from a 4-3-3 formation that saw the Three Lions score 37 goals in eight games in qualifying for Euro 2020, to a 5-2-3 has reaped just three goals in five Nations League games.

Southgate eulogised about Grealish after he started for the first time in a competitive match.

"I just thought he was outstanding and he should be delighted with the way he played," said Southgate.

"Today was a great game to see him at that level and I couldn't speak highly enough of his performance." Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Graham Roberts said Grealish's performance reminded him of his former team-mate Paul Gascoigne.

Another former Spurs star, Gary Lineker, tweeted "I love watching Jack Grealish, such a delightful footballer." Grealish's performance attracted praise too from abroad with Monaco's former Arsenal star Cesc Fabregas purring in a tweet : "Great personality Jack Grealish (with an applause icon)." The British media contrasted the positives of Grealish's display with the overall performance of an England side lacking in spark, with forward Harry Kane getting few scoring chances.

"On a sobering night for England, on an evening when they were reminded of the importance of being clinical, and basically given a lesson in control by Belgium, there was only one uplifting element, Grealish's fearlessness," opined The Times.

"There was one moment in the second half, with England second best, that Grealish evoked memories of Paul Gascoigne."

Related Topics

Monaco Gary Belgium Euro September Sunday 2018 2020 Media From Best Arsenal Coach Tottenham Love

Recent Stories

UAE, Saudi Nuclear Regulators explore collaboratio ..

1 minute ago

Two accused shot dead at sessions court

6 minutes ago

District judiciary nominates focal persons for ens ..

6 minutes ago

SC adjourns bail plea of former DG LDA Ahad Cheema ..

6 minutes ago

One suspect held in sargodha

6 minutes ago

NIT records 13 pc growth in just few months, VP NI ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.