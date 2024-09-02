'Great Moment' For Mbappe As He Scores First La Liga Goals For Real Madrid
Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 02, 2024 | 02:50 PM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Kylian Mbappe answered his critics in style as he netted his first La Liga goals to give Real Madrid a 2-0 win over Real Betis at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday which sends them second in the table.
Since scoring in the UEFA Super Cup against Atalanta, new signing Mbappe had failed to find the back of the net in Madrid's opening three games in La Liga, prompting criticism in the Spanish press.
Mbappe was made to wait for his goals as he squandered a series of chances, finally finding the back of the net in the 67th minute, sweeping the ball past the Betis goalkeeper with his left foot after a well-timed back-heel from Fede Valverde.
Eight minutes later the France captain added a second from the penalty spot and was cheered off the field when he was replaced by Luka Modric in the 84th minute.
"It's a great moment," Mbappe told Spanish television after the match.
"I was really hoping to score at the Bernabeu, in this mythical stadium, the best in the world.
But the most important thing was to win.
"After the match against Las Palmas, we knew we had to win. And that's what we did today, in a difficult match. But we're Real, and in the end we win, and with style."
The smile on Mbappe's face was in contrast to the concern that had been shown since scoring his first goal and winning his first trophy in Warsaw on August 14.
On Saturday, coach Carlo Ancelotti had hit back at the criticism, insisting that his star recruit was settling in well and he reasserted at the press conference after the match that "we never put Mbappe under pressure to score goals".
"He was very effective in the box, he had many opportunities. I think it is important for him to score, but we appreciate more the work for the team," added Ancelotti, who confirmed that Vinicius let the French striker take the penalty.
Recent Stories
Govt’s plan to cut electricity prices faces IMF scrutiny
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2024
Trinasolar's 'Golden Size' Modules: Transforming Pakistan's Solar Energy Landsca ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024
Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end the difficulties of pilgrims ar ..
Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smartphone Brand Partnership - A Re ..
Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakistan
Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakistan? Check complete details he ..
Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure to cut expenditures
Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and postings of judges
More Stories From Sports
-
Bangladesh rally from 26-2 to post 262 to concede 12 runs lead18 hours ago
-
Seeded players dominate at Khawar Hyat Memorial Tennis Tournament19 hours ago
-
PU students win I-Day karate championship22 hours ago
-
Pakistan struggle on rain-delayed 2nd Test2 days ago
-
Khawar Hyat Memorial Tennis Tournament kicks off2 days ago
-
PSB refutes allegations to obstruct funds for Asian Champions Trophy2 days ago
-
Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta lead slashed3 days ago
-
Sri Lanka collapse against England after Atkinson hundred3 days ago
-
Cricket: England v Sri Lanka 2nd Test scoreboard3 days ago
-
Ceremony held in honor of athletes winning medals internationally3 days ago
-
Verstappen quickest in opening F1 Italian GP practice3 days ago
-
Shaheen Shah Afridi released from Test squad3 days ago