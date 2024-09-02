Open Menu

'Great Moment' For Mbappe As He Scores First La Liga Goals For Real Madrid

Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 02, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Kylian Mbappe answered his critics in style as he netted his first La Liga goals to give Real Madrid a 2-0 win over Real Betis at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday which sends them second in the table.

Since scoring in the UEFA Super Cup against Atalanta, new signing Mbappe had failed to find the back of the net in Madrid's opening three games in La Liga, prompting criticism in the Spanish press.

Mbappe was made to wait for his goals as he squandered a series of chances, finally finding the back of the net in the 67th minute, sweeping the ball past the Betis goalkeeper with his left foot after a well-timed back-heel from Fede Valverde.

Eight minutes later the France captain added a second from the penalty spot and was cheered off the field when he was replaced by Luka Modric in the 84th minute.

"It's a great moment," Mbappe told Spanish television after the match.

"I was really hoping to score at the Bernabeu, in this mythical stadium, the best in the world.

But the most important thing was to win.

"After the match against Las Palmas, we knew we had to win. And that's what we did today, in a difficult match. But we're Real, and in the end we win, and with style."

The smile on Mbappe's face was in contrast to the concern that had been shown since scoring his first goal and winning his first trophy in Warsaw on August 14.

On Saturday, coach Carlo Ancelotti had hit back at the criticism, insisting that his star recruit was settling in well and he reasserted at the press conference after the match that "we never put Mbappe under pressure to score goals".

"He was very effective in the box, he had many opportunities. I think it is important for him to score, but we appreciate more the work for the team," added Ancelotti, who confirmed that Vinicius let the French striker take the penalty.

