Great nations preserve their heritage: secretary

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Secretary Youth Affairs, sports, Archaeology and Tourism Punjab Ehsan Bhutta has said that great nations always remember their past and preserve their heritage.

He said this while addressing the participants on the opening day of online workshop at Punjab Stadium on Monday.

A series of webinars/online workshops is being conducted under the banner of Directorate General of Archaeology, Tourism Department Punjab for the benefit of its officers, archaeologists and students of various universities.

Former Director General Archaeology Dr Saifur Rehman, Prof FC College Dr Farzand Masih, Naseer Iqbal, Mansoor Ahmed, Ateequr Rehman, Afzal Khan, Ghulam Mehmood, Kh Sohail, Iqra Azam, Prof Hameed, Sahir Khan, Arshad Khan, Jameel Hussain, Ghulam Muhammad, Rana Ahmed Nawaz Teepu, Waqas Malik, Deputy Director Archaeology Anjum, Mubeenur Rehman, Saima Sayed and others also addressed the online workshop.

Addressing the webinar, the secretary said the history of Pakistan, particularly Punjab, is decades old and we are taking effective measures to preserve it for future generations. "It is imperative for our officers to know the techniques of preserving the valuable heritage. Our officers can take maximum benefit from experts through this workshop."Addressing the workshop, the experts said every country in the world is mostly known by its ancient monuments and these ancient monuments are being preserved across the world. "We can also promote tourism in our country by preserving our monuments. It could also be a great source for increasing foreign exchange," he added.