Tokyo, Aug 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Greece's Miltiadis Tentoglou left it late to win men's Olympic long jump gold in a thrilling competition on Monday.

The European champion leapt a best of 8.41 metres on his sixth and final attempt to snatch victory from Cuban Juan Miguel Echevarria, who also jumped 8.41m but had an inferior second-best jump.

Another Cuban, Maykel Masso, claimed bronze with 8.21m.