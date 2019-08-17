Greek club Aris robbed of 250,000 euro UEFA receipts

Aris Thessaloniki was not only ousted by Norwegian side Molde in UEFA Europa League qualifying action on Thursday, but also lost all of their proceeds from the match

Thessaloniki, Greece, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :Aris Thessaloniki was not only ousted by Norwegian side Molde in UEFA Europa League qualifying action on Thursday, but also lost all of their proceeds from the match.

The club revealed that early Friday the team's treasurer Theodoros Karipidis was the victim of a robbery at his home in which the culprits ran off with 246,000 Euros in cash which came from the sell-out contest at the Kleanthis Vikelidis Stadium.

Greek media reported that Karipidis along with his wife and small child were asleep in their home and that the perpetrators used an anaesthetic spray to assure that they would not awaken and made off with the revenue as well as personal belongings of the family.

Karipidis is the cousin of Aris owner Theodoros Karipidis, both having the same name.

Police have taken fingerprints and are continuing their investigation of the robbery.

Aris beat Molde 3-1 in the match which went into extra time, but the Norwegian team advanced thanks to a 3-0 victory at home.