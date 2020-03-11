UrduPoint.com
Greek Government Back Olympiakos Basketball Team's Refusal To Go To Milan

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 08:52 PM

The Greek government said on Wednesday it agrees that the Olympiakos basketball team should not travel to Milan to face Armani in a Euroleague contest due to the coronavirus outbreak in Italy

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :The Greek government said on Wednesday it agrees that the Olympiakos basketball team should not travel to Milan to face Armani in a Euroleague contest due to the coronavirus outbreak in Italy.

Earlier the Greek national public health protection commission recommended that Olympiakos not make the trip.

The Euroleague has insisted that Olympiakos play Armani on Thursday without spectators present.

"The position of the Greek state has been expressed with the recommendation by the commission.

We say that the Euroleague should reconsider their decision," government spokesman Stelios Petsas said.

He added: "It's an oxymoron when no domestic matches are allowed in Italy for international matches to be played. There are far too many consequences if you make this trip. It is not advisable at this time to allow this match."Olympiakos on Tuesday had requested to the Euroleague for the match to be postponed but received a negative response.

