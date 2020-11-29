Greek minister in hospital with coronavirus

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :Greek Merchant Navy Minister Yannis Plakiotakis was admitted to hospital on Saturday suffering from coronavirus, he said on social media.

The 52-year-old politician had announced on Tuesday that he had tested positive the day before. In a statement he had said he planned to remain at home for the time being.

Greece is battling a second wave of the pandemic with a general lockdown and its health system on its knees due to the number of patients on ventilators.

On Saturday, authorities announced a record death toll with 121 new deaths in 24 hours, raising the total death toll to 2,223.

The number of people in the intensive care units rose to 606.

Greek Prime minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Saturday warned that "Christmas holidays this year will be very different".

During a visit in Thessaloniki, the second biggest city in Greece that is the worst hit by the coronavirus, the Prime minister added however that the situation showed signs of improvement with "the viral load... starting to drop noticeably".