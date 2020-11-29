UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greek Minister In Hospital With Coronavirus

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 08:50 AM

Greek minister in hospital with coronavirus

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :Greek Merchant Navy Minister Yannis Plakiotakis was admitted to hospital on Saturday suffering from coronavirus, he said on social media.

The 52-year-old politician had announced on Tuesday that he had tested positive the day before. In a statement he had said he planned to remain at home for the time being.

Greece is battling a second wave of the pandemic with a general lockdown and its health system on its knees due to the number of patients on ventilators.

On Saturday, authorities announced a record death toll with 121 new deaths in 24 hours, raising the total death toll to 2,223.

The number of people in the intensive care units rose to 606.

Greek Prime minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Saturday warned that "Christmas holidays this year will be very different".

During a visit in Thessaloniki, the second biggest city in Greece that is the worst hit by the coronavirus, the Prime minister added however that the situation showed signs of improvement with "the viral load... starting to drop noticeably".

Related Topics

Christmas Social Media Holidays Visit Thessaloniki Greece From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Karabakh rivals adjust to life along new borders

8 hours ago

OIC FMs decide to hold CFM 48th Session in Islamab ..

8 hours ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity calls for equ ..

8 hours ago

FM Qureshi meets Niger Prime Minister; reiterates ..

8 hours ago

FM Qureshi, Kuwait counterpart discuss bilateral t ..

8 hours ago

Violent Protests in France Leave 37 Police Officer ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.