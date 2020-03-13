UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greek Organisers Halt Olympic Torch Relay Because Of Large Crowds

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 07:09 PM

Greek organisers halt Olympic torch relay because of large crowds

Greece's Olympic Committee on Friday said it was cancelling the rest of the torch relay for the Tokyo 2020 Games on Greek soil as large crowds had turned out despite coronavirus warnings

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Greece's Olympic Committee on Friday said it was cancelling the rest of the torch relay for the Tokyo 2020 Games on Greek soil as large crowds had turned out despite coronavirus warnings.

"The rest of the torch relay on Greek soil has been cancelled," the committee said, adding that the Olympic flame would be handed over to Tokyo organisers on March 19 as scheduled, but without spectators.

Related Topics

Tokyo March 2020 Olympics Coronavirus

Recent Stories

FIA launches inquiry against Dr. Zafar Mirza over ..

32 minutes ago

Pak Army’s promotion board promotes 36 brigadier ..

44 minutes ago

Govt denies supplementary grant of over Rs 21b to ..

57 minutes ago

Italian dares to make French bread great again

2 minutes ago

Over 50 Medical Workers in Paris Diagnosed With CO ..

2 minutes ago

Merkel's Visit to Turkey Still Under Review Due to ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.