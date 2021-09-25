UrduPoint.com

Greek Runner Zisimopoulos Wins 39th Spartathlon

Zeeshan Mehtab 14 hours ago Sat 25th September 2021 | 04:50 PM

Greek runner Zisimopoulos wins 39th Spartathlon

Greek runner Fotis Zisimopoulos won the 39th Spartathlon, the ultra-marathon race from Athens to Sparta in southern Greece, on Saturday

ATHENS, Sept. 25 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :Greek runner Fotis Zisimopoulos won the 39th Spartathlon, the ultra-marathon race from Athens to Sparta in southern Greece, on Saturday.

Zisimopoulos, 38, covered the 246 kilometers in 21 hours, 57 minutes and 20 seconds, followed by Czech runner Radek Brunner, 46, in 23:17:30, and Milan Sumny, 44, in 23:52:57.

Diana Dzaviza, 34, a Latvian athlete living in Austria, won the women's race, clocking 25:23:59.

The race started at the foot of the Acropolis hill on Friday morning with 334 athletes from 46 countries and regions taking part this year, President of the board of Directors of the International Association "SPARTATHLON", Evangelos Polymeris, told Xinhua.

About a third of participants finish the course each year to get awarded with an olive wreath and a sip of water from the nearby Evrotas river, according to the statistics.

They must reach the finish within 36 hours, following the footsteps of ancient Greek soldier-messenger Pheidippides who in 490 BC, ahead of the battle of Marathon against the Persian forces, reached Sparta to ask for aid, making the journey on foot nonstop within two days.

The competition started after several British Royal Air Force officers tested the course in 1982.

Last year for the first time in its history, Spartathlon, which is held under the auspices of the Greek Ministries of Tourism and National Defense, was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year it resumed under strict safety measures.

Greek veteran runner Yiannis Kouros, who won the first edition of Spartathlon, still holds the record time at 20:25:00. Enditem

Related Topics

Water Marathon Athens Milan Austria Greece Women From Race

Recent Stories

Brentford deny Liverpool in six-goal share of the ..

Brentford deny Liverpool in six-goal share of the spoils

6 hours ago
 No relief for Koepka, from referees or Rahm and Ga ..

No relief for Koepka, from referees or Rahm and Garcia

6 hours ago
 US Idea of Holding 'Summit for Democracy' Reminisc ..

US Idea of Holding 'Summit for Democracy' Reminiscent of Cold War - Lavrov

6 hours ago
 Inter draw with Atalanta allows Milan to stay stop ..

Inter draw with Atalanta allows Milan to stay stop after Maldini magic

6 hours ago
 Russia calls on US to 'be more active' to revive I ..

Russia calls on US to 'be more active' to revive Iran nuclear deal

6 hours ago
 EU Provides No Facts on Russia's Alleged Cyberatta ..

EU Provides No Facts on Russia's Alleged Cyberattacks - Lavrov

6 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.