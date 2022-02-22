Greek side Aris name former Argentina goalkeeper Burgos as coach

UrduPoint.com

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 22, 2022

Former Argentina goalkeeper German Burgos has signed a two-and-half-year contract to coach Aris Thessaloniki, the Greek Super League club announced on Tuesday

Thessaloniki, Greece, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Former Argentina goalkeeper German Burgos has signed a two-and-half-year contract to coach Aris Thessaloniki, the Greek Super League club announced on Tuesday.

The team did not give any financial details.

"I am by nature optimistic, I have a great appetite and together with my players we will do everything to bring success to the team. I do not like words, a lot of work awaits us," said the 52-year-old.

Burgos played 35 times for Argentina, going to two World Cups and winning the Copa Libertadores in 1996.

He won five Argentine championships with River Plate and later played for Mallorca and Atletico Madrid.

He had a stint as head coach Carabanchel a lower-division club in the Madrid suburbs in 2011. He then joined Atletico Madrid as an assistant to fellow Argentine Diego Simeone and stayed for 11 seasons. He was in theory in charge for the 2018 Europa League final because Simeone was suspended.

He had 15 games in charge of Newell's Old Boys in Argentina last year before being sacked.

