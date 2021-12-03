Greek Super League fines PAOK for fan violence

PAOK Thessaloniki were on Friday fined 193,500 euros by the Greek Super League and must play their next four home matches without spectators because of fan violence during last weekend's 1-0 loss to Aris

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :PAOK Thessaloniki were on Friday fined 193,500 Euros by the Greek Super League and must play their next four home matches without spectators because of fan violence during last weekend's 1-0 loss to Aris.

The club has the right to appeal the decision by the league's disciplinary board.

Police arrested four PAOK supporters as dozens more invaded the pitch near the end of Sunday's derby, causing a 42-minute delay for the completion of the game.

Argentine midfielder Daniel Mancini scored the only goal in the match in the 41st minute but with three minutes of extra time remaining angry PAOK fans began throwing bottles, firecrackers, flares and broken plastic seats onto the pitch.

PAOK supporters then stormed the pitch and fought with riot police, forcing Scottish referee Bobby Madden to quickly direct the players off the pitch.

One injured supporter was seen carried away in a stretcher.

After police cleared the stadium of spectators, Madden allowed the players to return and complete the contest.

Olympiakos head the league table with 29 points, followed by AEK Athens (23) and PAOK (19). Aris are seventh with 14 points.