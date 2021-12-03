UrduPoint.com

Greek Super League Fines PAOK For Fan Violence

Zeeshan Mehtab 10 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 09:00 PM

Greek Super League fines PAOK for fan violence

PAOK Thessaloniki were on Friday fined 193,500 euros by the Greek Super League and must play their next four home matches without spectators because of fan violence during last weekend's 1-0 loss to Aris

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :PAOK Thessaloniki were on Friday fined 193,500 Euros by the Greek Super League and must play their next four home matches without spectators because of fan violence during last weekend's 1-0 loss to Aris.

The club has the right to appeal the decision by the league's disciplinary board.

Police arrested four PAOK supporters as dozens more invaded the pitch near the end of Sunday's derby, causing a 42-minute delay for the completion of the game.

Argentine midfielder Daniel Mancini scored the only goal in the match in the 41st minute but with three minutes of extra time remaining angry PAOK fans began throwing bottles, firecrackers, flares and broken plastic seats onto the pitch.

PAOK supporters then stormed the pitch and fought with riot police, forcing Scottish referee Bobby Madden to quickly direct the players off the pitch.

One injured supporter was seen carried away in a stretcher.

After police cleared the stadium of spectators, Madden allowed the players to return and complete the contest.

Olympiakos head the league table with 29 points, followed by AEK Athens (23) and PAOK (19). Aris are seventh with 14 points.

Related Topics

Injured Police Derby Thessaloniki Athens Sunday

Recent Stories

Erdogan, Putin Discuss Libya, Syria, Ukraine, Sout ..

Erdogan, Putin Discuss Libya, Syria, Ukraine, South Caucasus by Phone - Reports

3 minutes ago
 Russian Ambassador Unaware of Any 'Breakthroughs' ..

Russian Ambassador Unaware of Any 'Breakthroughs' on Diplomatic Visas With US

3 minutes ago
 Blinken Confirmed to Ukraine's Kuleba Minsk Agreem ..

Blinken Confirmed to Ukraine's Kuleba Minsk Agreements Have No Alternative - Pat ..

3 minutes ago
 Seminar organized at UET Taxila to create awarenes ..

Seminar organized at UET Taxila to create awareness about smog

3 minutes ago
 Rehman Khan posted as Protocol Officer to CM

Rehman Khan posted as Protocol Officer to CM

3 minutes ago
 In Moscow, a new arts centre to brush up Russia's ..

In Moscow, a new arts centre to brush up Russia's image

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.