UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greek Tennis Player Tsitsipas Wins ATP Finals, Beating Austria's Thiem 6-7, 6-2, 7-6

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 02:00 AM

Greek Tennis Player Tsitsipas Wins ATP Finals, Beating Austria's Thiem 6-7, 6-2, 7-6

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) Greek tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas won on Sunday the final tournament of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP), beating Austria's Dominic Thiem in the finals.

Sixth-seeded Tsisipas, 21, beat fifth-seeded Thiem, 25 with the score 6-7 (6-8), 6-2, 7-6 (7-4).

The match, which was held at the O2 Arena in London, lasted 2 hours 36 minutes.

This was the debut of Tsisipas in ATP Finals.

The ATP Finals, in which eight top-ranked players take part, is the fifth most important tennis tournament after the four Grand Slams. Unlike most other tennis tournaments with knock-out system, it consists of a group stage, semifinals and the final match.

Related Topics

Tennis London Austria Sunday

Recent Stories

Emirati media outlets follow a balanced approach, ..

2 hours ago

Department of Community Development launches &#039 ..

3 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed tours Dubai Airshow

3 hours ago

Arab League meetings on role of media in counterin ..

3 hours ago

Queen Elizabeth II receives credentials of UAE Amb ..

3 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre takes part in Dub ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.