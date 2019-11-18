MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) Greek tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas won on Sunday the final tournament of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP), beating Austria's Dominic Thiem in the finals.

Sixth-seeded Tsisipas, 21, beat fifth-seeded Thiem, 25 with the score 6-7 (6-8), 6-2, 7-6 (7-4).

The match, which was held at the O2 Arena in London, lasted 2 hours 36 minutes.

This was the debut of Tsisipas in ATP Finals.

The ATP Finals, in which eight top-ranked players take part, is the fifth most important tennis tournament after the four Grand Slams. Unlike most other tennis tournaments with knock-out system, it consists of a group stage, semifinals and the final match.