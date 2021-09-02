UrduPoint.com

Greek Tennis Star Tsitsipas Qualifies For US Open 3rd Round

Thu 02nd September 2021

Greek tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas claimed a 3-1 victory over Adrian Mannarino to qualify for the US Open third round on Thursday

ISTANBUL, Sep 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Greek tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas claimed a 3-1 victory over Adrian Mannarino to qualify for the US Open third round on Thursday.

World number three Tsitsipas beat Mannarino from France with the sets 6-3, 6-4, 6-7, and 6-0 in the second round, which lasted for two hours and 41 minutes.

Tsitsipas will face Spanish player Carlos Alcaraz in the men's singles next round.

In the women's singles, Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus and Barbora Krejcikova from the Czech Republic moved to the third round with straight-sets wins.

US star Coco Gauff, who is world number 21, suffered a surprise 2-0 defeat by fellow American Sloane Stephens.

