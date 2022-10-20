Green approved as replacement for Inglis in Australian squad

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 has approved Cameron Green as a replacement for Josh Inglis in the Australia squad.

Green who has played seven T20Is, was named as a replacement after Inglis was ruled out due to a right hand injury which has required surgery, said a press release.

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad.

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 includes Wasim Khan, ICC General Manager - cricket (Chair); Chris Tetley, ICC Head of Events; Peter Roach, Cricket Australia, Shane Doyle, Men's T20 World Cup Local Organising Committee; Shaun Pollock (Independent) and Ian Bishop (Independent).