Green shirts main goal to qualify for Asian Games: Stephen

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) Pakistan Football team head coach Stephen Constantine on Friday said our main goal for the Green shirts was to qualify for the Asian Games and for that, the players were training tirelessly.

"The preparation of Pakistan team is complete, we are trying to make it perform better," he said in a presser along with players here at Pakistan sports Complex.

Pakistan team was to play the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier Round 2 matches scheduled to be held on November 16 against Saudi Arabia in Saudi Arabia followed by a home leg against Tajikistan on November 21 at Jinnah Stadium.

Speaking about the qualifiers, he said Saudi Arabia was a better team than us but we would compete well against them.

"Pakistan team consists of talented players but we are not yet ready to play the football world cup. Our main goal is to qualify for the Asian Games, not the World Cup," he said.

Stephen said Pakistan team need more effort. The Pakistani football team is learning in every match and is improving. Pakistan will leave for Saudi Arabia and the morale of all the players is high, he said.

He said: "The team has time till March and we can learn a lot in this period of time. If the Pakistan team qualifies for FIFA World Cup, I will be very glad."