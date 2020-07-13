Green shirts will show performance during England tour, says Muhammad Amir

(@fidahassanain)

Muhammad Amir says team is timely busy in practice to play well during the upcoming tour which is quite good.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 13th, 2020) Green shirts would show performance during the upcoming England tour, Muhammad Amir said here on Monday.

Muhammad Amir said that the team was busy in practice which was quite good for its performance. He expressed these views while talking to a local tv.

He said many players were used to playing conditions of UK and several players including Asad, Yasir and Abbas have played world cup matches there.

Amir further said Abbas is an experienced bowler in English conditions and his experience will be useful as he has also played county cricket in the country.

Muhammad Irfan, another player, also pointed out that it was not an easy task to challenge England’s team in their home ground; however, Pakistan performed really well during its past tours to the country.

He praised PCB’s decision to send team months before the series to get them to get comfortable with the conditions of the country.

He cautioned fast bowlers about difficulties for them because of SOPs which have banned use of saliva.