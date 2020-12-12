UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Green Sidelined As Australia Reel Ahead Of India Test

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 09:20 AM

Green sidelined as Australia reel ahead of India Test

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :Young allrounder Cameron Green has been ruled out of the rest of Australia A's pink-ball warm-up against India with mild concussion, plunging their Test preparations into further disarray.

Green, who was firming for a debut in next week's opening day-night Test in Adelaide, took a fierce blow to the head on Friday from a powerful drive by Jasprit Bumrah.

Cricket Australia team doctor Pip Inge said the 21-year-old was diagnosed with mild concussion and his availability for Adelaide would be determined in coming days.

"This is Cameron's first concussion," he told cricket.com.au late Friday, adding that he would not play the remaining two days of the tour match in Sydney.

"We will continue to monitor him and provide an update on his condition in due course." Incredibly, the freak injury came just days after fellow Test hopeful Will Pucovski also suffered mild concussion after a head blow against India A.

Pucovski was widely expected to open in Adelaide with Joe Burns after opener David Warner was ruled out by an adductor injury.

Compounding Australia's problems is Burns' miserable form. He fell for another duck on Friday evening and has now made just 61 runs from eight innings this season.

"The footwork is just not there for Joe, he's just not confident at all at the moment," former Test captain Allan Border noted.

Day two of the tour match resumes later Saturday with Australia A trailing by 86 runs after being bowled out for just 108, with Mohammed Shami and Navdeep Saini both taking three wickets and Bumrah chipping in with two.

India A, without Virat Kohli who has skipped the game, were dismissed for 194 in their first innings.

Related Topics

India Cricket Australia Doctor Young Adelaide Sydney David Virat Kohli Mohammed Shami Border All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 minute ago

Mohamed bin Zayed attends graduation of Zayed bin ..

11 hours ago

WHO Expects More Countries to Roll Out Vaccines Ag ..

11 hours ago

ICC Prosecutor Rules in Favor of Opening Investiga ..

11 hours ago

WHO Committees to Review Pfizer Vaccine Dossier in ..

11 hours ago

New political parties to emerge after resignation ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.