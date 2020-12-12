Green sidelined as Australia reel ahead of India Test

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :Young allrounder Cameron Green has been ruled out of the rest of Australia A's pink-ball warm-up against India with mild concussion, plunging their Test preparations into further disarray.

Green, who was firming for a debut in next week's opening day-night Test in Adelaide, took a fierce blow to the head on Friday from a powerful drive by Jasprit Bumrah.

Cricket Australia team doctor Pip Inge said the 21-year-old was diagnosed with mild concussion and his availability for Adelaide would be determined in coming days.

"This is Cameron's first concussion," he told cricket.com.au late Friday, adding that he would not play the remaining two days of the tour match in Sydney.

"We will continue to monitor him and provide an update on his condition in due course." Incredibly, the freak injury came just days after fellow Test hopeful Will Pucovski also suffered mild concussion after a head blow against India A.

Pucovski was widely expected to open in Adelaide with Joe Burns after opener David Warner was ruled out by an adductor injury.

Compounding Australia's problems is Burns' miserable form. He fell for another duck on Friday evening and has now made just 61 runs from eight innings this season.

"The footwork is just not there for Joe, he's just not confident at all at the moment," former Test captain Allan Border noted.

Day two of the tour match resumes later Saturday with Australia A trailing by 86 runs after being bowled out for just 108, with Mohammed Shami and Navdeep Saini both taking three wickets and Bumrah chipping in with two.

India A, without Virat Kohli who has skipped the game, were dismissed for 194 in their first innings.