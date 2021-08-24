UrduPoint.com

Green Signs Fresh Saint-Etienne Contract Extension

Saint-Etienne goalkeeper Etienne Green has extended his contract, the club announced on Tuesday

Sainttienne, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Saint-Etienne goalkeeper Etienne Green has extended his contract, the club announced on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old, who said on Monday he had decided to play for his native England rather than France, had signed a three-year extension on June 4, shortly before his contract was due to expire.

The latest agreement ties Green to Les Verts until at least 2025, although the length of the extension has not been specified.

Green, who was born in Colchester, England, but moved to France at the age of four and joined Saint-Etienne at nine.

He made his first start on April 4 for a visit to Nimes.

He saved a penalty as Saint Etienne won 2-0 and has kept the position ever since, making 11 Ligue 1 starts.

