Greg Barclay becomes new independent ICC Chairman

Greg Barclay who is commercial lawyer and director of New Zealand Cricket will step down soon to serve ICC after he was chosen as new independent Chairman of the body.

AUCKLAND: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 25th, 2020) New Zealand’s Greg Barclay became International Cricket Council’s (ICC) new Independent Chairman, the reports said on Wednesday.

Barclay had earlier served as commercial lawyer and director of New Zealand Cricket (NZC) since 2012.

Greg replaced interim ICC Interim Chairman Imran Khwaja who himself had stepped in to temporary succeed India’s Shashank Manohar after his second two-year term came to an end in July.

According to local media reports, Barclay said that it was an honor for him to be elected as new Independent Chairman of ICC.

“I would like to thank my fellow ICC Directors for their support,” he was quoted by the media as saying.

He stated that he was hopeful that they could come together for the sport and could emerge from the global pandemic in a strong position and poised for growth.

Earlier, he served as a director for the men’s World Cup that was jointly held by New Zealand and Australia back in 2015.

Now, he is still working with NZC but would step down soon from his position to serve the international governing body of cricket.