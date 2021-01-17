UrduPoint.com
Gregory Looks Forward On PSL

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :English all-rounder Lewis Gregory has set his eyes on a successful season in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) ahead of the sixth edition.

The 28-year-old was picked up by Islamabad United in the draft held in Lahore. He had also represented Peshawar Zalmi in the previous season.

"I had a really good experience over in Pakistan last year. The skill level in the competition is really high, so I'll have to be at my best if I want to do well," cricketpakistan.com.pk quoted Gregory as saying.

"The PSL attracts some of the biggest Names in the game and there's a big English contingent involved as well and I'm really looking forward to getting involved," he said.

He also praised fellow Somerset cricketers Tom Banton, due to his relationship with Babar Azam, and Tom Abell for getting a chance to play in the upcoming season of PSL.

"Obviously, Bants (Tom Banton) has got quite a big presence in Pakistan already because of the relationship he's had with Babar Azam at the top of our order in the last couple of years, so it's no surprise that we're seeing him involved in the PSL this year," he said.

"I was over the moon to see Tom Abell get selected and he'll be a brilliant addition to the competition. He does fantastically for us at Somerset, so it would be great to see him go out there in the PSL and show the world what he can do," he said.

Banton would feature for Quetta Gladiators while Abell was snapped up by last year's finalists Lahore Qalandars.

