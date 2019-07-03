UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Grieving Angels Return To Play After Death Of Pitcher Skaggs

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 12:04 PM

Grieving Angels return to play after death of pitcher Skaggs

A grieving Los Angeles Angels line-up defeated the Texas Rangers 9-4 on Tuesday as the team returned to action a day after the sudden death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs

Los Angeles (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :A grieving Los Angeles Angels line-up defeated the Texas Rangers 9-4 on Tuesday as the team returned to action a day after the sudden death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs.

The shellshocked Angels had postponed their game against the Rangers in Arlington, Texas on Monday just hours after the popular 27-year-old Skaggs was found unconscious in his hotel room.

The cause of the pitcher's death remains a mystery although authorities have said there were no obvious signs of suicide or foul play.

Angels officials meanwhile said they had opted to press ahead with Tuesday's game saying they believed it is what the pitcher would have wanted.

A somber start to the game saw players hold a moment of silence for Skaggs while the Rangers had painted the player's number 45 on the pitcher's mound.

Players also wore "45" patches on their jerseys.

Moments of silence were held around the league on Tuesday, while some players wore jerseys emblazoned with 45 in tribute to Skaggs.

Speaking at a press conference before the game, Angels general manager Billy Eppler said Skaggs was "an exceptional young man with an entire life so full of promise yet to live".

"For some reason that is incomprehensible to all of us, he lives on now only in our minds and our hearts," Eppler added.

"Our team will never be the same without him. But forever we've been made better by him. Tyler brought joy to everybody around him. He was magnetic. People were drawn to him."Team owner Arte Moreno meanwhile said the young pitcher's death had been a "punch in the heart."

Related Topics

Rangers Hotel Suicide Young Los Angeles Man Same Arlington Tyler All

Recent Stories

Messi vows to play on after latest Argentina heart ..

2 minutes ago

South Americans marvel at total solar eclipse

2 minutes ago

China to launch constellation with 72 satellites f ..

2 minutes ago

Taiwan's Eva Airways Cancels 550 Flights Over Ongo ..

7 minutes ago

Performance anxiety: Singapore schoolkids struggle ..

7 minutes ago

Tokyo stocks close lower on higher yen 03 July 201 ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.