Open Menu

Grieving Kgatlana Sends South Africa Into Women's World Cup Last 16

Muhammad Rameez Published August 02, 2023 | 09:07 PM

Grieving Kgatlana sends South Africa into Women's World Cup last 16

Captain Thembi Kgatlana, who scored the injury-time goal on Wednesday that took South Africa into the Women's World Cup last 16, revealed afterwards that three family members have died in recent weeks

Wellington (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :Captain Thembi Kgatlana, who scored the injury-time goal on Wednesday that took South Africa into the Women's World Cup last 16, revealed afterwards that three family members have died in recent weeks.

South Africa won a Women's World Cup match for the first time with a stunning 3-2 victory over Italy to reach the knockout round in a thriller.

Kgatlana scored the winner in the 92nd minute to make history for South Africa and set up a meeting with the Netherlands -- sending Italy home.

"Over the last two weeks, I've lost three family members. I could have gone home but I chose to stay with my girls," said Kgatlana, who plays for Racing Louisville in the United States.

"Because that's how much it means." The 27-year-old attacker is only recently back from a torn Achilles tendon.

"I've come back from a very, very brutal injury and for me to be here to play for the country, to represent every single girl that wanted to be here, to make history with the girls for South Africa... everyone deserves it," she said.

South Africa coach Desiree Ellis, whose side were beaten 2-1 in the last minute in their opener against Sweden and then drew 2-2 with Argentina, added: "This is just amazing. I thought they were incredible.

"I said we were going to fight for every ball. We said we're not going to give up and they were absolutely magnificent.

"This victory is for everyone back home, people that got up in the early hours of the morning to support us -- that is for them.

" Sweden topped Group G with nine points, followed by South Africa with four and Italy with three. Argentina finished bottom on one.

- 'Warriors' - Italy only needed a draw to reach the last 16.

Arianna Caruso scored an 11th-minute penalty to put Italy on the way but they conceded an equaliser in farcical circumstances on 32 minutes.

Italy defender Benedetta Orsi received the ball and, without looking up to see where Francesca Durante was, pinged the ball back to her goalkeeper.

But Durante was nowhere near where the backpass went and the ball ended up in the Italian net for a glaring own goal.

Italy hit the post in a goalmouth scramble just moments later but there was little to choose between them at the break in a wet Wellington.

The African champions knew they needed to score and they went on the attack in the second half.

South Africa duly took the lead on 67 minutes when skipper Kgatlana played in Hildah Magaia and she swept the ball into the net.

South Africa very nearly got a third but Durante made a stunning save and minutes later came what looked like the defining moment of the match.

Italy drew level through Caruso for her second and, after an agonisingly long VAR review, the goal was given for 2-2.

But the Italian defence went missing again in the second minute of injury time and Kgatlana slotted in to send South Africa through.

Related Topics

Africa Attack World Died Wellington Lead Louisville Argentina Italy South Africa United States Sweden Netherlands Women Post Family From Coach

Recent Stories

Facilitating business community, resolution of the ..

Facilitating business community, resolution of their issues among govt's priorit ..

4 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali emphas ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali emphasizes significant role of Women ..

10 minutes ago
 US Preparing to Possibly Evacuate Embassy Personne ..

US Preparing to Possibly Evacuate Embassy Personnel in Niger Amid Military Coup ..

10 minutes ago
 Price Control, Prevention of Profiteering, Hoardin ..

Price Control, Prevention of Profiteering, Hoarding (Amendment) Bill, 2023 lands ..

10 minutes ago
 PTCL Group introduces 6 months maternity, 30 days ..

PTCL Group introduces 6 months maternity, 30 days paternity leaves

8 minutes ago
 Russia to Launch Largest in 40 Years Expedition Be ..

Russia to Launch Largest in 40 Years Expedition Beyond Arctic Polar Circle

10 minutes ago
Mega health, infrastructure projects under executi ..

Mega health, infrastructure projects under execution at fast pace in Multan: Com ..

17 minutes ago
 Bank Alfalah disburses Rs.970 million for flood-im ..

Bank Alfalah disburses Rs.970 million for flood-impacted communities in second p ..

9 minutes ago
 Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover gutka

Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover gutka

17 minutes ago
 PFA to conduct nutritional profiling of athletes, ..

PFA to conduct nutritional profiling of athletes, Wahab Riaz visits PFA

17 minutes ago
 Catalonia Declares State of Emergency in 22 Munici ..

Catalonia Declares State of Emergency in 22 Municipalities of Girona Due to Drou ..

17 minutes ago
 Spain Arrests EU's 3 Most Wanted Fugitives Suspect ..

Spain Arrests EU's 3 Most Wanted Fugitives Suspected of Drug Smuggling

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports