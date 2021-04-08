UrduPoint.com
Griezmann Announces Birth Of Third Child, All Three Born On April 8

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 11:29 PM

Griezmann announces birth of third child, all three born on April 8

Barcelona's Antoine Griezmann announced on Thursday the birth of his daughter, Alba, on April 8, the same date as his other two children

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Barcelona's Antoine Griezmann announced on Thursday the birth of his daughter, Alba, on April 8, the same date as his other two children.

Griezmann's three children - Mia, Amaro and now Alba - have all been born on the same day, with Mia born in 2016 and Amaro three years later.

The French striker is expected to return to Barca training on Friday, ahead of Saturday's Clasico against Real Madrid in La Liga.

