UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Griezmann Loses Video Game Sponsor In Japan Racism Row

Muhammad Rameez 1 hour ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 08:09 PM

Griezmann loses video game sponsor in Japan racism row

Japanese video games firm Konami said Wednesday it was scrapping French striker Antoine Griezmann's role as a brand ambassador over a racism row involving the Barcelona striker and teammate Ousmane Dembele

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Japanese video games firm Konami said Wednesday it was scrapping French striker Antoine Griezmann's role as a brand ambassador over a racism row involving the Barcelona striker and teammate Ousmane Dembele.

"Previously we had announced Antoine Griezmann as our Yu-Gi-Oh! contents ambassador, however in light of recent events we have decided to cancel the contract," the firm said in a statement alluding to a manga gaming series.

"Konami Digital Entertainment believes, as is the philosophy of sports, that discrimination of any kind is unacceptable," the company stressed, adding it would be asking Barcelona "as a club partner to explain the details of this case and its future actions." The row broke after Dembele had to apologise earlier this week for making racist comments in a video circulating on social media.

Dembele, 24, offered his "sincere apologies" on Monday after a 42-second clip, which he appeared to have made on Snapchat in 2019, was leaked and widely shared on the internet.

The clip shows Dembele, on Barca's pre-season tour of Japan two years ago, talking to team-mate Griezmann as he waited for local technicians to connect a game console to a television in their hotel room.

Dembele refers to "ugly faces" as the technicians work and appears to mock the Japanese language before asking: "are you advanced in your country or not?" The chief executive officer of Barcelona's main shirt sponsor, Japanese electronics company Rakuten, said on Tuesday he wants an explanation from the club over the affair.

"As a sponsor of the club and the host of the tour, I very much regret the FCB players' discriminative remarks," the CEO of Japenese electronics company Rakuten Hiroshi Mikitani tweeted, saying the remarks were unacceptable.

Since 2017, Rakuten has been paying 55 million ($64.96 million) Euros a year to appear on the front of Barca's jersey and have extended their deal to next season.

Dembele, who is recovering from surgery after injuring his knee in France's second group game at Euro 2020, said Monday he regretted the incident and offered "sincere apologies."Griezmann had already got himself into hot water three years ago for appearing wearing blackface and dressed as a member of the Harlem Globetrotters for a party. He said Monday he had always opposed "all forms of discrimination" and likewise apologised "if I offended my Japanese friends".

Related Topics

Internet Video Games Sports Water Social Media France Hotel Company Manga Barcelona Japan Euro 2017 2019 2020 TV All From Million

Recent Stories

Suez Canal Authority to Receive Tugboat as Additio ..

40 minutes ago

Russian Deputy Defense Minister, Lebanese Envoy Di ..

40 minutes ago

US Attempts to 'Mess Up' Xinjiang Are Doomed to Fa ..

40 minutes ago

Saqr Ghobash highlights historic relations between ..

59 minutes ago

Russia, China, Regional Partners Should Urgently D ..

56 minutes ago

Pakistan Fears Terrorists Disguised as Afghan Refu ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.