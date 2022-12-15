UrduPoint.com

Griezmann Says World Cup Finalists France 'keeping Feet On Ground'

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 15, 2022 | 09:40 AM

Griezmann says World Cup finalists France 'keeping feet on ground'

Al Khor, Qatar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :Antoine Griezmann said France were staying grounded after the defending World Cup champions defeated Morocco 2-0 on Wednesday to set up a final against Argentina.

The Atletico Madrid attacker has thrived in a playmaking role for France at the World Cup in Qatar, where Les Bleus are attempting to become the first team in 60 years to retain the title.

"Four years ago after (the 1-0 semi-final win over) Belgium, I was crying, but now I'm already more focused on Sunday," said Griezmann.

"Instead of celebrating getting to the final, we're keeping our feet on the ground. We're focused on recovering well and preparing for the game." An early goal from left-back Theo Hernandez and a late second from Randal Kolo Muani put France into a fourth World Cup final in seven tournaments, ending Morocco's brave run.

"The Moroccans impressed me. They were set up very well tactically, defensively, offensively. After half-time they created a lot of problems for us," said Griezmann.

"The fact we scored an early goal made things easier for us as well. The second goal made it more comfortable for us. These matches are hard, they're decided by the small details." France will take on Lionel Messi and Argentina in Sunday's final at Lusail Stadium.

"Any team with Messi is a totally different proposition," said Griezmann, a former team-mate of the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner at Barcelona.

"We know how Argentina play. They're a difficult team to play and they seem to be on top form.

"It isn't only Messi. They have a strong side around him. We know it's going to be a tough game and they're going to have a lot of supporters with them."

