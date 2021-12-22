Scotland centre Nick Grigg will leave Glasgow at the end of this year after agreeing an early release from his contract to join Japanese club NTT Docomo Red Hurricanes

The 29-year-old moved to Scotstoun in 2016 and has made 95 appearances for the Warriors.

New Zealand-born Grigg, capped nine times by Scotland and qualified for the Dark Blues through a grandfather, will join his new side in January ahead of the inaugural Japan Rugby League One season.

"Playing for Glasgow Warriors has completely changed my life for the better and I've loved every minute of it," Grigg told the club's website on Wednesday.

He added: "I'm going to miss Glasgow, the fans and the boys but it's going to be another amazing experience to move over to Japan and play rugby." Glasgow head coach Danny Wilson paid tribute to Grigg by saying: "Nick is a well-liked character within our squad who has had some really good performances in a Glasgow Warriors shirt over the past six seasons.

"He's someone who always gave his all for the club and who was never afraid to front up to the challenge in front of him.

"He'll be missed in our environment and we wish him all the best for the future as he starts the next chapter of his career in Japan."