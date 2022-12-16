UrduPoint.com

Griner Says Intends To Play Basketball In WNBA Again Following Release From Russian Prison

Muhammad Rameez Published December 16, 2022 | 09:55 PM

Griner Says Intends to Play Basketball in WNBA Again Following Release From Russian Prison

US basketball player Brittney Griner said on Friday in the first public statement since her release from incarceration in Russia that she intends to play in the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) again for the Phoenix Mercury.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) US basketball player Brittney Griner said on Friday in the first public statement since her release from incarceration in Russia that she intends to play in the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) again for the Phoenix Mercury.

"It feels so good to be home! The last 10 months have been a battle at every turn," Griner said. "I intend to play basketball for the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury this season, and in doing so, I look forward to being able to say 'thank you' to those of you who advocated, wrote, and posted for him in person soon."

Earlier this year, Griner was convicted of transporting cannabis oil into Russia and sentenced to nine years in prison.

Griner was freed earlier this month in a prisoner exchange involving Russian businessman Viktor Bout.

Griner thanked US President Joe Biden for his administration's efforts to secure her release, as well as her Russian legal team and the Fort Hood medical team for their assistance.

Griner said she would use her platform to help secure the release of Paul Whelan, a US citizen imprisoned in Russia on espionage charges. Biden attempted to secure Whelan's release alongside Griner, but failed due to Russia considering the nature of his crimes to be more serious, according to the White House.

Related Topics

Prisoner Exchange Russia White House Oil Phoenix Women From

Recent Stories

Police to continue cooperation with ABAD: IGP Sind ..

Police to continue cooperation with ABAD: IGP Sindh

4 minutes ago
 Inaugural ceremony for establishment of CUI Quetta ..

Inaugural ceremony for establishment of CUI Quetta Campus held

4 minutes ago
 Candlelight vigil organized for martyrs in Hyderab ..

Candlelight vigil organized for martyrs in Hyderabad

4 minutes ago
 Cold and dry weather likely to prevail in next 24 ..

Cold and dry weather likely to prevail in next 24 hours: PMD

4 minutes ago
 UN Credentials Committee Delays Decision on Afghan ..

UN Credentials Committee Delays Decision on Afghanistan, Myanmar Representation ..

4 minutes ago
 NASA launches satellite for landmark study of Eart ..

NASA launches satellite for landmark study of Earth's water

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.