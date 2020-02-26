UrduPoint.com
Groenewegen Takes UAE Tour Fourth Stage In Sprint

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 08:19 PM

Dutchman Dylan Groenewegen won the fourth stage of the UAE Tour on Wednesday in Dubai in a sprint

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Dutchman Dylan Groenewegen won the fourth stage of the UAE Tour on Wednesday in Dubai in a sprint.

Briton Adam Yates finished in the pack with the same time and retained the leader's jersey.

The flat 173km city stage ended in a mass sprint. Groenewegen, followed the wheel of Fernando Gaviria of UAE and then surged past the Colombian.

Groenewegen, who has four indiviudal Tour de France stage wins, was already sitting up as he crossed the line followed by Gaviria and Bora's German Pascal Ackermann.

It was Groenewegen's third win of the season after two stages at the Tour of Valencia.

Mitchelton-Scott's Yates built a 1min 7sec lead on Tuesday on the climb of Jebel Hafeet. The race returns to same mountain on Thursday for the climb that finishes a 162km stage.

