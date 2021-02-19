UrduPoint.com
Groove Mera Hits 10 Million Views With A Bang

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 12:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ):HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL-6) anthem, 'Groove Mera' performed by Naseebo Lal, Aima Baig and Young Stunners has finally crossed 10 million views on Youtube.

Groove Mera premiered worldwide on February 6 and created a buzz amongst the fans who had a lot to say about the new PSL anthem.

After almost two weeks of its release, it is still trending on number 2 in Pakistan, which, along with crossing 10 million views in such a short time, is a huge win for the new anthem.

While a lot of fans had strong opinions about it on its release, it definitely grew on all. It is the kind of song that fans cannot help but sing along. It is fun and festive and can get one in a celebratory mood which is what PSL is all about.

The song crossing 10 million views is no surprise at all because of the fact that the anthem has a catchy beat and the lyrics are also captivating. Its trajectory means that crossing the 100-million-views mark is a matter of when and not if.

