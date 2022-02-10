Grotheer refuses to dream of Olympic gold despite 'brilliant' display

Christopher Grotheer is determined not to dream of an Olympic gold medal when he goes to bed on Thursday despite the German's commanding overnight lead in the men's skeleton at the Beijing Winter Games

Yanqing, China, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Christopher Grotheer is determined not to dream of an Olympic gold medal when he goes to bed on Thursday despite the German's commanding overnight lead in the men's skeleton at the Beijing Winter Games.

Groetheer, 29, threw down a marker with a convincing display in the first heat, clocking a track record of exactly one minute, hitting speeds of 130 kilometres per hour (81 miles per hour).

He was only marginally slower in the second run to lead German team-mate Axel Jungk by 0.70sec with China's Yan Wengang in third at 0.75sec.

"The first run was brilliant and the second was also good," said Groetheer.

"But it's important not to dream about a gold medal," he added, with the medals to be decided by two heats on Friday.

"I hope I can repeat the performances tomorrow." The German refuses to take anything for granted on the tricky Olympic track.

"My big goal is to win a medal and this track is so technical, that if you make a mistake in the upper part, seven tenths (of a second) are gone.

"I'll have to work for a big performance." Six-time world champion Martins Dukurs of Latvia came to Beijing hoping for an Olympic gold after taking silver at both the Winter Games of 2010 and 2014.

Dukurs currently sits sixth at 0.91sec behind and doubts Grotheer can be caught.

"I don't think so, he's sliding well, he also showed in training that he's one of the favourites," said the 37-year-old veteran.

"I saw his training runs and immediately thought 'he's number one'."