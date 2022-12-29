UrduPoint.com

Groundbreaking Of 3 Industries Performed In DIK EZ

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 29, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Groundbreaking of 3 industries performed in DIK EZ

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC), Javed Iqbal Khattak and Commissioner D.I.Khan Division, Amir Afaaq, performed the groundbreaking of 3 new industries namely Maxel Pharma, Al-Hamd Floor & General Mills, and Ittefaq Concrete Segments in D.I.Khan Economic Zone, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

The chief guests also inaugurated the infrastructure development works in Zone including roads, tube well and sewerage lines.

These three industries with an estimated investment of PKR 600 million will generate more than 500 direct employment opportunities.

The 189 acres D.I.Khan Economic Zone is planned to cater one of the most resource rich regions of Pakistan. It includes districts from both KP and Punjab, such as Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, Lakki Marwat, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Dera Ghazi Khan and South Waziristan Agency.

The zone is located on the second most important juncture of CPEC route, on the Western Corridor has a great vantage point in terms of accessibility.

An official of the company said,"With a sizable labor force and GDP strength, the aforementioned region stands perfectly feasible to make D.I. Khan Economic Zone a commercial and economic success."

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Company CPEC Dera Ghazi Khan Dera Ismail Khan Bhakkar Mianwali Lakki Marwat Tank South Waziristan Agency Pakistani Rupee From Million Employment

Recent Stories

How TECNO has established itself as the leading Co ..

How TECNO has established itself as the leading Consumer brand of 2022 in Pakist ..

2 minutes ago
 NFTP graduates earn $2.2 Million in foreign exchan ..

NFTP graduates earn $2.2 Million in foreign exchange through Online Freelancing

14 minutes ago
 CBUAE cancels registration of Al Fazaa Insurance A ..

CBUAE cancels registration of Al Fazaa Insurance Agent

22 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Cloud Computing ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Cloud Computing Business Group

22 minutes ago
 TDRA receives delegation from International Teleco ..

TDRA receives delegation from International Telecommunication Union

22 minutes ago
 Sai Flavors invests AED4 million to support its ex ..

Sai Flavors invests AED4 million to support its expansion plans in Ras Al Khaima ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.