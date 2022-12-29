Groundbreaking of 3 industries performed in DIK EZ

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC), Javed Iqbal Khattak and Commissioner D.I.Khan Division, Amir Afaaq, performed the groundbreaking of 3 new industries namely Maxel Pharma, Al-Hamd Floor & General Mills, and Ittefaq Concrete Segments in D.I.Khan Economic Zone, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

The chief guests also inaugurated the infrastructure development works in Zone including roads, tube well and sewerage lines.

These three industries with an estimated investment of PKR 600 million will generate more than 500 direct employment opportunities.

The 189 acres D.I.Khan Economic Zone is planned to cater one of the most resource rich regions of Pakistan. It includes districts from both KP and Punjab, such as Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, Lakki Marwat, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Dera Ghazi Khan and South Waziristan Agency.

The zone is located on the second most important juncture of CPEC route, on the Western Corridor has a great vantage point in terms of accessibility.

An official of the company said,"With a sizable labor force and GDP strength, the aforementioned region stands perfectly feasible to make D.I. Khan Economic Zone a commercial and economic success."