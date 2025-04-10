Grounds Being Revived To Promote Sports Activities: Chandia
Muhammad Rameez Published April 10, 2025 | 08:57 PM
Parliamentary Secretary for Higher Education and Member of Punjab Sports Board, Muhammad Ajmal Khan Chandia, on Thursday said that sports grounds were being revived to promote sports activities
MUZAFFARGARH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Parliamentary Secretary for Higher education and Member of Punjab Sports board, Muhammad Ajmal Khan Chandia, on Thursday said that sports grounds were being revived to promote sports activities.
Holding a meeting with Secretary Sports Punjab Muzaffar Khan Sial, he said that as per vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the construction and renovation of Faisal Stadium Muzaffargarh was currently in progress and he was personally supervising the work. He also announced that the restoration and development of the main sports ground in Muzaffargarh will begin soon, and a modern, high-standard cricket ground will be established in the city.
During the meeting, the development plans regarding sports were discussed in detail. He said that Muzaffargarh had immense sports talent that only needed the right opportunities to shine. Despite limited resources, local athletes had proven their potential.
He added that Punjab Sports Minister Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar was expected to visit Muzaffargarh soon to review the development work and ensure its timely completion.
Recent Stories
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award
LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
Khalifa Port welcomes first LNG-powered vessel
Illegal border crossings into Europe drop in Q1
More Stories From Sports
-
National Padel Championship kicks off in Karachi2 hours ago
-
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi2 hours ago
-
PSL 2025 Match 01 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who Will Win6 hours ago
-
PSL 10: Islamabad United, Lahore Qalandars to play opening match today8 hours ago
-
PSL 10: How much prize money will winner, runner teams receive?12 hours ago
-
Bangladesh-W thrash Scotland-W to top table in ICC Women's CWC 2025 qualifier22 hours ago
-
CM Maryam congratulates Noor Zaman on winning under-23 World Squash Championship23 hours ago
-
Corbin Bosch tenders apology for unprofessional withdrawal from PSL X24 hours ago
-
Pakistan's Noor Zaman clinches World U23 Squash Title, nation celebrates major comeback23 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP Monte Carlo Masters results1 day ago
-
PM Shehbaz hails Noor Zaman for winning Under-23 World Squash Championship1 day ago
-
Alcaraz eases into Monte Carlo quarter-finals, Draper out1 day ago