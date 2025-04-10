Open Menu

Grounds Being Revived To Promote Sports Activities: Chandia

Muhammad Rameez Published April 10, 2025 | 08:57 PM

Grounds being revived to promote sports activities: Chandia

Parliamentary Secretary for Higher Education and Member of Punjab Sports Board, Muhammad Ajmal Khan Chandia, on Thursday said that sports grounds were being revived to promote sports activities

MUZAFFARGARH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Parliamentary Secretary for Higher education and Member of Punjab Sports board, Muhammad Ajmal Khan Chandia, on Thursday said that sports grounds were being revived to promote sports activities.

Holding a meeting with Secretary Sports Punjab Muzaffar Khan Sial, he said that as per vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the construction and renovation of Faisal Stadium Muzaffargarh was currently in progress and he was personally supervising the work. He also announced that the restoration and development of the main sports ground in Muzaffargarh will begin soon, and a modern, high-standard cricket ground will be established in the city.

During the meeting, the development plans regarding sports were discussed in detail. He said that Muzaffargarh had immense sports talent that only needed the right opportunities to shine. Despite limited resources, local athletes had proven their potential.

He added that Punjab Sports Minister Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar was expected to visit Muzaffargarh soon to review the development work and ensure its timely completion.

