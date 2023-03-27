UrduPoint.com

Group Leaders Trkiye To Face Croatia In EURO 2024 Qualifiers Tuesday

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 27, 2023 | 07:02 PM

Group leaders Trkiye to face Croatia in EURO 2024 qualifiers Tuesday

Group leaders Trkiye will play against Croatia in a UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying match at home on Tuesday

ANKARA , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ):Group leaders Trkiye will play against Croatia in a UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying match at home on Tuesday.

Trkiye, which beat Armenia 2-1 in the Group D opener on Saturday, target Croatia in a second matchday showdown at Bursa Buyuksehir Belediye Stadium.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup bronze medalists Croatia were held to a 1-1 draw by Wales on Saturday in Split.

Welsh forward Nathan Broadhead rescued Wales on his debut, scoring the equalizer against Croatia in the 93rd minute.

T�rkiye are top of Group D with three points, while Wales and Croatia have one point each. Latvia and Armenia have zero points in the group.

The game in Bursa will kick off at 1845GMT.

On the same day, Wales will host Latvia in a Group D game in Cardiff.

T�rkiye and Croatia previously played against each other many times as they last met in 2020 friendly that ended 3-3 in Istanbul.

The teams were in the same group at the EURO 2016 as Luka Modric-led Croatia beat T�rkiye 1-0 in a Group D match in Paris.

In the EURO 2008 quarterfinals, T�rkiye eliminated Croatia on penalties after the extra time ended 1-1 in Vienna, one of the most dramatic matches in the tournament.

- EURO 2024 qualifiers format The EURO 2024 finals in Germany will feature 24 teams.

Hosts Germany have automatically qualified for next summer's football contest.

There are 53 teams split into 10 groups (A-J) in the EURO 2024 qualifiers, seven groups of five teams and three groups of six teams.

Twenty nations � two teams in each group � will book their places in the EURO 2024 finals.

The remaining three teams will join the EURO 2024 through the playoffs linked to the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League.

The qualifiers' group stage has been scheduled to end with matches to be played on Nov. 16-21.

- Monday's fixtures The Netherlands vs. Gibraltar Ireland vs. France Poland vs. Albania Moldova vs. Czech Republic Sweden vs. Azerbaijan Austria vs. Estonia Hungary vs. Bulgaria Montenegro vs. Serbia - Tuesday Georgia vs. Norway Scotland vs. Spain T�rkiye vs. Croatia Wales vs. Latvia Switzerland vs. IsraelRomania vs. BelarusKosovo vs. Andorra

