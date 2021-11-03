Group Polo Cup 2021: ZS Polo, Remington Pharma score wins

ZS Polo Team and Remington Pharma carved out contrastive victories in the Guard Group Polo Cup 2021 matches played here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Wednesday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :ZS Polo Team and Remington Pharma carved out contrastive victories in the Guard Group Polo Cup 2021 matches played here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Wednesday.

The first match was contested between ZS Polo Team and Nagina Group and after a good fight, ZS Polo succeeded in registering 7.5-3 triumph. From Team ZS Polo, Raja Arslan emerged as top scorer with tremendous three goals while Lt Col Omer Minhas banged in a brace and Zoraiz Shahzad and Farasat Ali Chatha converted one goal each.

From Nagina Group, Atif Tiwana, Omar Asjad Malhi and Umar Elahi slammed in one goal each.

The second match of the day proved to be thrilling encounter, where after a tough battle, Remington Pharma defeated Security 2000 with a narrow margin of 7-6.

From Remington Pharma, Agha Musa and Bilal Noon hammered a hat-trick each while Taimur Noonscored one goal. From Security 2000, Muhammad Ali Malik cracked a quartet while Captain ShaukatAli Malik pumped in two goals each. Tomorrow, Thursday, two important matches will be played.