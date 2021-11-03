UrduPoint.com

Group Polo Cup 2021: ZS Polo, Remington Pharma Score Wins

Muhammad Rameez 19 seconds ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 08:02 PM

Group Polo Cup 2021: ZS Polo, Remington Pharma score wins

ZS Polo Team and Remington Pharma carved out contrastive victories in the Guard Group Polo Cup 2021 matches played here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Wednesday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :ZS Polo Team and Remington Pharma carved out contrastive victories in the Guard Group Polo Cup 2021 matches played here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Wednesday.

The first match was contested between ZS Polo Team and Nagina Group and after a good fight, ZS Polo succeeded in registering 7.5-3 triumph. From Team ZS Polo, Raja Arslan emerged as top scorer with tremendous three goals while Lt Col Omer Minhas banged in a brace and Zoraiz Shahzad and Farasat Ali Chatha converted one goal each.

From Nagina Group, Atif Tiwana, Omar Asjad Malhi and Umar Elahi slammed in one goal each.

The second match of the day proved to be thrilling encounter, where after a tough battle, Remington Pharma defeated Security 2000 with a narrow margin of 7-6.

From Remington Pharma, Agha Musa and Bilal Noon hammered a hat-trick each while Taimur Noonscored one goal. From Security 2000, Muhammad Ali Malik cracked a quartet while Captain ShaukatAli Malik pumped in two goals each. Tomorrow, Thursday, two important matches will be played.

Related Topics

Lahore Polo Arslan Muhammad Ali From Top

Recent Stories

'Cooked' Guptill leads New Zealand to 16-run win o ..

'Cooked' Guptill leads New Zealand to 16-run win over Scotland

16 seconds ago
 Varsities' students, vice chancellors spent a day ..

Varsities' students, vice chancellors spent a day at Lahore Garrison

17 seconds ago
 Happy Cow Cheese Polo for Peace Cup: Barry's, Diam ..

Happy Cow Cheese Polo for Peace Cup: Barry's, Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel vict ..

24 seconds ago
 Governor of Russia's Irkutsk Region Says All Peopl ..

Governor of Russia's Irkutsk Region Says All People Aboard An-12 Aircraft killed ..

4 minutes ago
 CTP impose fine Rs 74,41,900 to violators during O ..

CTP impose fine Rs 74,41,900 to violators during October

4 minutes ago
 IRSRA releases 91271 cusecs water

IRSRA releases 91271 cusecs water

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.