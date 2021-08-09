Groupama add Welten to mix

Groupama-FDJ team said Monday they have signed up Dutch racer Bram Welten from Arkea-Samsica and extended deals with Ramon Sinkeldam, Miles Scotson and Ignatas Konovalovas, the trio tasked with preparing sprints of French specialist Arnaud Demare

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Groupama-FDJ team said Monday they have signed up Dutch racer Bram Welten from Arkea-Samsica and extended deals with Ramon Sinkeldam, Miles Scotson and Ignatas Konovalovas, the trio tasked with preparing sprints of French specialist Arnaud Demare.

Lithuanian veteran Konovalovas, 35 and with the team since 2016, also extended to next year as did Dutchman Sinkeldam, 32.

Australian Scotson, 27, and Welten, 24, have signed on for two years.

"Bram Welten is a sprinter... he will get a chance, he is coming to sprint. We also want to operate him behind Arnaud Demare so he can continue to learn," said team sporting director Yvon Madiot.