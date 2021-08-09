UrduPoint.com

Groupama Add Welten To Mix

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 hours ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 09:27 PM

Groupama add Welten to mix

Groupama-FDJ team said Monday they have signed up Dutch racer Bram Welten from Arkea-Samsica and extended deals with Ramon Sinkeldam, Miles Scotson and Ignatas Konovalovas, the trio tasked with preparing sprints of French specialist Arnaud Demare

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Groupama-FDJ team said Monday they have signed up Dutch racer Bram Welten from Arkea-Samsica and extended deals with Ramon Sinkeldam, Miles Scotson and Ignatas Konovalovas, the trio tasked with preparing sprints of French specialist Arnaud Demare.

Lithuanian veteran Konovalovas, 35 and with the team since 2016, also extended to next year as did Dutchman Sinkeldam, 32.

Australian Scotson, 27, and Welten, 24, have signed on for two years.

"Bram Welten is a sprinter... he will get a chance, he is coming to sprint. We also want to operate him behind Arnaud Demare so he can continue to learn," said team sporting director Yvon Madiot.

Related Topics

2016 From

Recent Stories

MOCCAE, UAEU, Khalifa International Award for Date ..

MOCCAE, UAEU, Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovat ..

4 minutes ago
 Some 70 Militants Killed During Recapture of Mozam ..

Some 70 Militants Killed During Recapture of Mozambique's Mocimboa da Praia - Mi ..

24 minutes ago
 Usman Dar reaches out to Varsities' VC for executi ..

Usman Dar reaches out to Varsities' VC for executing five pro-youth initiatives

24 minutes ago
 FIA arrests four over embezzlement in SLIC

FIA arrests four over embezzlement in SLIC

24 minutes ago
 Chief Minister condoles death of Mubashir Khokhar

Chief Minister condoles death of Mubashir Khokhar

24 minutes ago
 National Assembly offers Fateha for former law min ..

National Assembly offers Fateha for former law minister, victims of road acciden ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.