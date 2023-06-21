UrduPoint.com

Groupama Finalises Tour De France Team

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 21, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Groupama finalises Tour de France team

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :Frenchman David Gaudu heads Groupama-FDJ's team for next month's Tour de France announced on Wednesday.

Gaudu, who finished fourth last year to Jonas Vingegaard, is joined by compatriot Thibaut Pinot, the 33-year-old who booked his place in his farewell season with an impressive fifth in the Giro d'Italia.

Gaudu and Pinot were already confirmed for the July 1-23 cycling showpiece as were Valentin Madouas, Luxembourger Kevin Geniets and Swiss rider Stefan Kung.

The last three slots named Wednesday went to Olivier Le Gac, Quentin Pacher and Dutch rider Lars van den Berg.

Two missing out are French sprinter Arnaud Demare and Australian climber Michael Storer, winner of two stages on the 2021 Vuelta a Espana.

Groupama-FDJ teamDavid Gaudu (FRA), Kevin Geniets (LUX), Stefan Kung (SUI), Olivier Le Gac (FRA), Valentin Madouas (FRA), Quentin Pacher (FRA), Thibaut Pinot (FRA) Lars van den Berg (NED)

